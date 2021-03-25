Is it time to review offences which qualify for a jail sentence? – March 25th, 2021

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill has called on Minister Helen McEntee and the Department of Justice, to initiate an urgent review into the list of offences which qualify for a jail sentence, with a view to removing some of the more minor violations. He believes too much valuable time and money is being wasted on carting repeat offenders off to prison for failure to pay court fines, only for them to be sent straight back home with a clean sheet as their infringements are adjudged too minor by the Prison Service: