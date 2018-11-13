Time for a Meat Tax? – November 13th, 2018

Calls have been made in the UK to introduce a meat tax for health and environmental reasons. Jerry discussed the proposition with Pippa Hackett, Green Party spokesperson on agriculture, heritage and food and to Harold Kingston, the chair of Cork Central IFA.
Over 1,300 customers remain without electricity in the Ballybunion area.The fault occurred just before 4 o'clock (3:54pm) this afternoon, and 3,800 customers initially were...
A yellow rainfall warning is currently in place for Kerry and Cork.Heavy rain is expected with between 25 to 40 mm set to fall...
Over 3,800 customers are without electricity in the Ballybunion area.The fault occurred just before 4 o'clock (3:54pm) this afternoon.ESB Networks says it's working to...
David Moore of Astronomy Ireland spoke to Jerry about the sightings off the Kerry coast last Friday.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w228jJJI1UE
Yesterday the forum which manages the range said all groups of 10 or more now had to notify them of their intention to climb...