Caroline Farrell of the Irish Farmers’ Association spoke to Jerry about the phenomenon of online videos showing participants indulging in dangerous and reckless behaviour with farm equipment.
Nine more people have died from COVID-19 in the Republic
A further nine people with COVID-19 have died in this country.It brings the total number of deaths nationally to 1,615.It was also announced this...
Michael Healy-Rae says he will deal with Dáil complaint
Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he will deal with a complaint made about him to the Clerk of the Dáil if and when it is...
Coast Guard helicopter bringing West Kerry man to hospital following fall
The Coast Guard helicopter is transporting a West Kerry man to hospital following a fall this afternoon.The accident happened at around ten to three...
The Legal Lowdown – May 26th, 2020
Law lecturer and solicitor Miriam McGillycuddy answers your legal questions on the last Tuesday of every month.
When Should Hair Salons Reopen? – May 26th, 2020
Seán Taaffe is the president of the Irish Hairdressing Council of Ireland
Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald – May 26th, 2020
The president of Sinn Féin spoke to Jerry about the good news that yesterday there were no deaths from COVID-19 since March. She also...