Ballygarry House Hotel installed six bee hives surrounded by a wildflower meadow four months ago. Now, one of the hives has disappeared. Tadhg McGillicuddy is deputy general manager of Ballygarry House Hotel.
Community in Ardfert in shock following death of local woman in road collision
There's widespread shock in the community of Ardfert this evening, following the death of a local woman in a road traffic collision earlier today.The...
Eight Kerry parishes now without a resident priest
Eight parishes in the Diocese of Kerry are now without a resident priest.The Bishop of Kerry, Ray Browne has today announced the annual diocesan...
Minister in Kerry for Fine Gael AGM
The Minster for Agriculture is in the county this evening to attend the AGM of the Kerry Fine Gael constituency.Minister Michael Creed will chair...
Groundwork Volunteer Group on Rhododendron Controversy – June 28th, 2019
Trevor Halpin is chair of Groundwork which, for almost 30 years, ran camps which removed the invasive species from Killarney National Park. The National...
The Thieving of the Bees – June 28th, 2019
Call from the Dáil – June 28th, 2019
Political correspondent with the Irish Independent, John Downing casts an eye on the political week.