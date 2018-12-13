Theresa May Survives Tory Leadership Challenge – December 13th, 2018

The political turmoil in the UK over Brexit is of deep concern to this country. Jerry gauged reaction to the news of Theresa May’s survival, for the moment at least, from UK-based businesswoman and Remain campaigner, Liz Shanahan.
Event celebrating young women in modern Ireland takes place in Tralee
An event to celebrate young women in modern Ireland has taken place in Tralee this afternoon. The EmPowerMe event, which also marked the 100th anniversary...
Average rent in Kerry increases by over 6% in past year
The average rent in Kerry has increased by over 6% in the past year. The Rental Tenancies Board has released its latest quarterly report,...
Kerry Fianna Fáil TD says grassroots members disappointed Confidence and Supply agreement extended
A Kerry Fianna Fáil TD says grassroots members are disappointed that the Confidence and Supply agreement has been extended. Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar agreed...
How Much of a Threat is Brexit to Tourism? – December 13th, 2018
The chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels’ Federation, Niamh O’Shea, who’s general manager of the Killarney Park Hotel and John Moriarty,...
A Problem Shared – December 12th, 2018
A listener has an antagonistic relationship with her mother-in-law. Val and Tony offer their thoughts.