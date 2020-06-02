Thank You for Saving our Little Girl – June 2nd, 2020

Last Thursday, 5-year-old Ieisha Kelly from Abbeyfeale drifted out to sea on an inflatable lilo. Thankfully, emergency services rescued the little girl who had been with her family at Littor Strand in North Kerry. Ieisha’s grandmother Mary Kelly spoke to Treasa Murphy on Friday.

