Thalidomide Survivors are Simply Seeking Justice – August 6th, 2019

A Kerry man who heads up an organisation for the survivors of Thalidomide says all they want is truth and justice. John Stack from Tarbert is chair of Thalidomide Ireland. 33 members are seeking documents from the Department of Health relating to the drug, which caused deformities in unborn children when given to their mothers in the 1960s. However, the department is trying to block a High Court order saying the retrieval of the documents could cost almost €170 million.