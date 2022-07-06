Women's Social Soccer going West for latest programme

Soccer is a sport well known worldwide, played by players who themselves are now celebrities in their own right.

The game is prominent here in the Kingdom and is growing strength to strength in the county year on year, so much so we are looking at supporting a senior men's side in the First Division next year.

But soccer is a game that brings people together in ways other sports doesn’t. Action doesn’t have to be competitive and most evenings across towns and villages in the Kingdom you will come across groups of men and women playing 5 a side matches to keep fitness up and build friendships.

Well my next two guests are taking a step into setting up social soccer for women across the Kingdom with the next programme moving to Dingle. I am delighted to be joined by Ramona Keogh who is Football Coordinator and Maeve Ryan who is Community Sports Development Officer with Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership.