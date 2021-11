Dan O’Keeffe won 7 senior All-Ireland football medals during his time with Kerry, having played in ten senior finals. He worked for Kerry County Council and was the oldest player to play in an All-Ireland Final at 42. He was born in Fermoy, Co Cork, but moved with his family to Tralee at the age of nine. His son, Donal O’Keeffe spoke about how he was a mascot in the 1946 final.

