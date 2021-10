Some players win All-Ireland's, some might win All-Stars, fewer win both All-Ireland's and All-Stars and fewer still do it across both codes. Offaly man Liam Curram's won an All-Ireland senior medal with the county’s hurlers in 1981 and with the football team in 1982 and remains the only Offaly player to hold All-Star awards in both games. He’s a fan of Kerry and visited the county again in recent weeks.

