Listowel Races – A Breeding Ground for Better Things?

The month of September means just one thing in Listowel and that is the return of the Listowel Harvest Racing Festival. The festival has been a fixture on the racing calendar since 1858. Normally thousands flock to the North Kerry town to take in some top class racing and owners & trainers are always using the track to progress some of their top fillies and mares to bigger things.This evening on Terrace Talk, we took an in-depth look at the festival, the stories from Listowel but in particular, how Listowel has become a breeding ground to horses who have gone on to be victorious in Grand Nationals and Cheltenham races. Pat Healy, the renowned racing photographer who is now the racecourse chairman in Listowel, renowned racing commentator Jerry Hannon grew up in Listowel. Jerry, who’s voice is synonymous with Irish Racing first began to get into horse racing at his local track in Listowel, Pat Griffin, our own racing journalist and Tom Foley is a racing supporter from Lixnaw with a vast knowledge of past runners and riders in Listowel all joined us to give their tales on the famous meeting.

Advertisement