Kilmoyley v St Brendans - Review

Kilmoyley are the 2021 county senior hurling champions, they won the final against St Brendan’s 1-14 to 1-11 for a record 26th title. John Meyler, he Kilmoyley manager spoke about the latest title win, why he keeps coming back to the club and the culture within the club.

James McCarthy, a Kilmoyley man and Terrace Talk hurling panelist gives his view

After the game, Eamonn spoke to a number of Kilmoyley players following the victory

Captain Flor McCarthy

John B O Halloran

Tom Murnane

Paudie and Maurice O Connor