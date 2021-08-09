Kerry man starts petition for the return of Basketball and indoor sport

Fergal O Sullivan started this petition to Michéal Martin Taoiseach and 3 others. The Return of Indoor Sports.The complete disregard for indoor sports in this country has gone too far. As the summer finishes and kids return to school we are looking for a clear date for the return of our sports. With very high vaccination numbers a clear pathway for the reopening of our sports should be published.From a Basketball point of view. Our National Leagues stopped play in March 2020. With no competitive indoor play south of the border for over 16 Months. As a semi professional sport in this country it has been left as nothing but an after thought. The knock-on effect from this will take years to fix.From a health and wellness perspective not all adults and more importantly Kids play Football, Soccer or Rugby to name just a few outdoor sports. For many kids Basketball, Gymnastics, Badminton etc is there only outlet for exercise and meeting friends. Again this will have a huge knock on effect on the younger generation.With the return of outdoor events and attendances increasing for major sports it is infuriating to think we cannot even train indoors with 10 adults who are all vaccinated. Or an underage team of 12-15 kids cannot play the sport they love with their friends.Our mens National Team host the European Small Nations Trophy in Dublin in the coming weeks and vaccinated family members cannot even attend to watch their son or brother or even their father in some cases represent their country. This is fundamentally wrong.A clear date with guidelines needs to be published immediately. We want communication from Government and Sport Ireland officials by Wednesday 18th of August with a return date of all indoor sport by 1st of September.I hope not just all the Basketball community gets behind this but every other indoor sport which is being neglected. Enough is enough.

Garvey's Tralee Warriors John Dowling and Kieran Donaghy spoke on Terrace Talk .

Advertisement

You can sign the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/miche%C3%A1l-martin-taoiseach-return-of-indoor-sports?recruiter=1146547205&utm_source=share_petition&utm_campaign=share_for_starters_page&utm_medium=whatsapp&utm_content=washarecopy_30195761_en-GB%3A7&recruited_by_id=ce93a510-ec9b-11ea-9afc-93f6d061d7c9