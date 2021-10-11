Advertisement
Kerry lecturer tries her hand at strongwoman competitions

Oct 11, 2021 19:10 By radiokerrynews
Maeve Frawley is one of the most-well known people in the field of fitness in Kerry. A current MTU lecturer, she’s founded and run gyms in both Kerry and Limerick and has trained people across all ages and standards over the past two decades. Recently, she’s turned her hand towards strongwoman competitions. When the restrictions eased, she competed in the national and UK strongwoman championships over the past two months. Eamonn spoke to Maeve Frawley and first asked her about her sporting life.

