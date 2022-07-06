Advertisement
Terrace Talk

Impressive season comes to a close for the Kerry Schoolboys & Girls Leagues

Jul 6, 2022 16:07 By radiokerrypodcast
Impressive season comes to a close for the Kerry Schoolboys & Girls Leagues Impressive season comes to a close for the Kerry Schoolboys & Girls Leagues
Share this article

The soccer season has drawn to a close in the Kingdom in what was a hugely successful season for the underage teams in the county. Although silverware didn’t come home from the SFAI inter league finals last weekend, the Kingdom got to the Under 15 final and were narrowly beaten by Limerick District while the Under 13 girls went down to North Tipperary. Aidan Murnane, Eoin O Mahoney, Siobhan Cushen, Alex and Alley joined us to look back on a successful season and what's to come in the future

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus