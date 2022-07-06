Impressive season comes to a close for the Kerry Schoolboys & Girls Leagues

The soccer season has drawn to a close in the Kingdom in what was a hugely successful season for the underage teams in the county. Although silverware didn’t come home from the SFAI inter league finals last weekend, the Kingdom got to the Under 15 final and were narrowly beaten by Limerick District while the Under 13 girls went down to North Tipperary. Aidan Murnane, Eoin O Mahoney, Siobhan Cushen, Alex and Alley joined us to look back on a successful season and what's to come in the future

