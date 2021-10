A Kerry man is celebrating today as he was crowned Flat Racing Champion Jockey for 2021. Oisín Murphy, who was born in Killarney picked up the title in Ascot on Saturday beating rival William Buick to the title with thanks to two wins in Haydock on Friday. The 2021 title marks a resounding 3 in a row of Champion Jockey titles for Oisin. He spoke on Terrace Talk this evening.

