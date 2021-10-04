"I would love to play the All Blacks before I retire" - John Ryan

Kerry has very strong rugby connections with Munster. JJ Hanrahan departed for France, but Jack Daly from Castleisland is currently in the senior side, and there’s also another player with strong Kerry connections. Prop John Ryan, who was born in Cork, has strong links down here; his connections are from Ballyheigue and Kilmoyley. Eamonn spoke to John Ryan in recent weeks, just in advance of Munster’s opening games in the United Rugby Championship. He first asked him how he spent the summer break.

[audio mp3="https://img.radiokerry.ie/prod/uploads/AIR-John-Ryan.mp3"]