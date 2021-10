A National League-style championship motion was defeated at the GAA's Special Congress on Saturday, as Proposal B received 50.6 per cent of the vote. It fell short of the required 60 per cent needed for the change to be implemented. What does this show about the GAA? Is it another sign that the association is rooted in traditionalism and conservatism? A man who was in favour of proposal B is former GAA President Sean Kelly and he spoke about it on Terrace Talk this evening.

