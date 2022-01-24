Forestry Rally to raise vital funds for the Irish Community Air Ambulance

Killarney and District Motor Club will be running a Forestry rally next month. Different to a tarmac rally, a forestry rally is run on gravel tracks in forests usually on a mountain side. The rally will be based in the Castleisland area and the club have generously offered to donate every profit that is made by running the event will be donated to the Irish Community Air Ambulance. The service is community run and is often called out to sporting events across the county and beyond. Producer Ivan Hurley caught up with Donie Lucey, who has been with the Air Ambulance since it began, to find out a bit more about the service and he also spoke to some of the organisers of the upcoming rally. Ivan began by asking Donie what the Irish Community Air Ambulance is all about

Advertisement