Drifting becoming Ireland's fastest growing sport

Oct 4, 2021 19:10 By radiokerrynews
The motorsport discipline of ‘Drifting’ is one some may never have heard of before but still remains one of the fastest growing sports in the country. What makes it different to other sports is the fact that the winner is judged on a points system by judges, as opposed to who gets from point A to B in the quickest time like Formula One or Rallying. After a 2 year gap due to Covid 19, the Irish Drift Championship returns in a shortened two round format in 2021, with a full 5 round calendar expected in 2022. Organiser of the Championship Kieran Hynes spoke on Terrace Talk this evening.

