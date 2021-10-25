Advertisement
Terrace Talk

Chairperson and her two daughters delighted with County Final success

Oct 25, 2021 19:10 By radiokerrynews
Chairperson and her two daughters delighted with County Final success Chairperson and her two daughters delighted with County Final success
Share this article

Southern Gaels are the Randles Brothers Ladies Senior Football Champions for the 2nd time in 3 years. They won an epic trilogy over Rathmore yesterday in Fitzgerald Stadium. The side from South Kerry won the 2019 decider while Rathmore defeated them in 2020. It is a great achievement for a team who were established in 1998, but plenty of hard work and underage development means that they can be successful at the highest level. Club chairperson Sheila O Connell was a proud woman yesterday, not only as a club officer but also as mother to midfielder Megan and forward Ellie. Sheila and Ellie spoke on the show this evening.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus