Chairperson and her two daughters delighted with County Final success

Southern Gaels are the Randles Brothers Ladies Senior Football Champions for the 2nd time in 3 years. They won an epic trilogy over Rathmore yesterday in Fitzgerald Stadium. The side from South Kerry won the 2019 decider while Rathmore defeated them in 2020. It is a great achievement for a team who were established in 1998, but plenty of hard work and underage development means that they can be successful at the highest level. Club chairperson Sheila O Connell was a proud woman yesterday, not only as a club officer but also as mother to midfielder Megan and forward Ellie. Sheila and Ellie spoke on the show this evening.

Advertisement