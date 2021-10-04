3 Kerry managers due to be ratified tonight

There are a number of managerial ratifications on the agenda for tonight’s online meeting of County Committee. Proposals will be put forward to ratify Jack O’Connor Stephen Molumphy as the mangers of the senior football and hurling teams respectively. James Costello will also seek to be ratified for the minor footballer job.

The County Committee meeting will also see delegates discuss motions for special congress.The four provincial conferences of eight would see one team from Ulster move into Connacht along with two from Leinster while Munster would incorporate two from the eastern province. Based on league finishings, each conference would then be split into two groups of four with all teams playing three games, the top three advancing to the Sam Maguire Cup and the bottom sides, if they are Division 3 or 4, enter a knockout Tailteann Cup.The second proposal would see the All-Ireland SFC played in the current Allianz League format. Each team would have an opportunity to win the Sam Maguire Cup but only the top five in Division 1, top three in Division 2 and Division 3 and 4 winners will advance to the knockout stages (top five in Division 1 and Division 2 winners would go straight into the quarter-finals, the other four facing off in preliminary quarter-finals for the remaining two places).Should either proposal fail to receive the minimum 60% backing to come into operation from next year, the Super 8s has one further year of its three-year experimental basis to complete. However, it is unlikely the schedule of the quarter-final group stages will fit into the split season, which will officially come into force in 2022.It will most likely be a variation of the qualifier system that existed from 2001 to 2017, with the addendum of the Tailteann Cup for most Division 3 and 4 teams will have to be endorsed for 2022.

Terrace Talk regular John Kennedy: