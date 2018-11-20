On this week’s programme we look back and pay tribute to the great Weeshie Fogarty. Joining Tim Moynihan is Dinny Long, Sylvester Hennessy, Eamonn Hickson, Ciaran O’Regan, Liam Brosnan & John Kennedy.
Works to be carried out on Hans Liebherr Road, Killarney
Overnight works are to be carried out on a major road in Killarney this week.Kerry County Council is resurfacing the Hans Liebherr Road, which...
Over €700,000 announced for two Kerry tourism projects
Over €700,000 in funding is being announced for two Kerry tourism projects today.Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport,...
Two Killarney men arrested in Dublin as part of money-laundering probe released without...
Two men from Killarney, who were arrested in Dublin as part of a money-laundering probe, have been released without charge.The men, believed to be...
Terrace Talk – A tribute to Weeshie Fogarty – November 19th, 2018
On this week's programme we look back and pay tribute to the great Weeshie Fogarty. Joining Tim Moynihan is Dinny Long, Sylvester Hennessy, Eamonn...