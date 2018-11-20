Terrace Talk – A tribute to Weeshie Fogarty – November 19th, 2018

By
Admin
-

On this week’s programme we look back and pay tribute to the great Weeshie Fogarty. Joining Tim Moynihan is Dinny Long, Sylvester Hennessy, Eamonn Hickson, Ciaran O’Regan, Liam Brosnan & John Kennedy.

Weeshie Fogarty

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR