Terrace Talk – September 23rd, 2019

Mike Keane, President of Munster Rugby, joins us to review Ireland’s opening game in the Rugby World Cup

Photographer, and Tralee man, Brendan Moran of Sportsfile speaks to us from Japan

Kathleen O’Sullivan of Cahersiveen who’s been voted Kerry’s Best Supporter numerous times

Mikey Sheehy on Butch Harmon’s praise of Tralee Golf Club

Games Development Officer in South Kerry PJ Reidy on risking the careers of talented teens in sports

Pain to Performance – Kerry GAA, in conjunction with The Bons, hosting the world renowned applied sports scientist and S&C Coach, Professor Tim Gabbett, to deliver a cutting edge performance workshop, entitled “Pain to Performance”. – Derek Griffin – Specialist MSK Physiotherapist & Long Distance Runner joins us

Five Young Tralee Men Qualify for World Sailing Championships – Tadgh Ó Loingsigh and his crew on Janx Spirit from Tralee Bay Sailing Club are the ICRA Under 25 J24 National Champions.

Trials for active soccer players with Down Syndrome – The Trisome Games 2020 will be held in Turkey from 31 March to 7 April – hosting teams with Down syndrome from over 50 countries in 8 sports. Tessa van Heerden of Tsenya joins us.