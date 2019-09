On this week’s Terrace Talk, Tim Moynihan, Liam Brosnan, John Kennedy, Denny Long & Donal Barry review the All-Ireland Senior Football Final Replay between Kerry and Dublin. Also joining the show to discuss the match are Darran O’Sullivan, Michael Gleeson, John O’Leary and Donny Mahoney. Carlow Senior Footballer Benny Kavanaugh also joins us to discuss the GAA’s recommendation of a second tier.