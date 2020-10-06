Terrace Talk – October 6th, 2020

On this week’s Terrace Talk, Garvey’s Player of the Championship Jack Sherwood, GAA suspends all club matches at all age grades until further notice, Ireland’s top rugby referee – Andy Brace, Kerry martial artists taking part in a virtual championship – Alan Guilfoyle, Head Coach of Team Blackbelt Martial Arts, Aaron Hill – 18-year-old who beat Ronnie O’Sullivan, East Kerry and Kerry footballers using inter-county and Co championship knowledge to develop meals for athletes, East Kerry claimed the Bishop Moynihan Cup last weekend – but who was Bishop Denis Moynihan?, & Shane Finn on Teams and training individually