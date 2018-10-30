Terrace Talk – October 29th, 2018

On this week’s Terrace talk we were joined by Liam Brosnan, John Kennedy and Donal Barry to review the sporting action over the weekend where Dr Crokes beat Dingle on a score of 1-15 to 0-12. We also were delighted to announce the Terrace Talk Team of the championship and player of the championship.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/TT-pod-29oct.mp3