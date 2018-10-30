On this week’s Terrace talk we were joined by Liam Brosnan, John Kennedy and Donal Barry to review the sporting action over the weekend where Dr Crokes beat Dingle on a score of 1-15 to 0-12. We also were delighted to announce the Terrace Talk Team of the championship and player of the championship.
Terrace Talk – October 29th, 2018
