Terrace Talk – October 22nd, 2018

On this week’s Terrace Talk: We had an action packed show for you last night. We were joined by former Kerry captain Darran O’Sullivan to have a chat with us about his life as a Kerry footballer and what his club Glenbeigh/Glencar means to him. We also were joined by John Kennedy and Denny Long to discuss the happenings of an eventful weekend in the Garvey’s Senior Football County Championship semi-final replay between East Kerry and Dingle.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2110_tt.mp3