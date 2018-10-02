Terrace Talk – October 1st, 2018

Garvey’s Senior County Football Championship ¼ finals – John Kennedy is in studio with Tim to discuss the weekend County Football championship games

Divisional and local championships – West Kerry Championship – Muiris Fenton, Chairman of Ciarraí Thiar

Ralph O’Leary – Full back and treasurer on 1988 UCC team





Eamon Fitzgerald, GAA Officer in IT Tralee – Chatting about college football in IT Tralee this year, Third level football in Kerry, recent trend of successful Kerry minors now choosing IT Tralee as opposed to Cork and Limerick & more

Ryder Cup – How Europe regained Ryder Cup with Waterville golfer David Higgins