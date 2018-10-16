Terrace Talk – October 15th, 2018

On this weeks Terrace Talk: Liam Brosnan and Donal Barry on the Garvey’s Senior Football County Championship semi-finals, Peter Keane’s appointment as new Kerry Senior Football manager, Waterville man Ciaran Dennehy winning Meath County Championship with Dunboyne, Chairperson of St Pat’s Blennerville GAA Jimmy Mulligan on applications for a senior manager & Tomas mac An tSaoir on preparing to cycle the length of Africa

