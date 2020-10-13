Terrace Talk – October 12th, 2020

On this week’s programme, Eamonn discusses All – Ireland Winning Manager Jim McGuinness’ involvement with the Galway Senior footballers and John Kennedy looks ahead to the Kerry vs Monaghan fixture.

Mike Brosnan, from Knocknagoshel is on the show as he has coached the first all US-born Gaelic Football team to win the New York Senior Football Championship.

Tralee native, Leo Gaxha, the striker for Sheffield United who joined the Blades as a scholar and is a regular in the U18s squad, chats to Eamonn about his career since he was last on the show.

Wendy Keenan, Chairperson of the Munster Rugby Women’s Committee and Anna Murphy, Kerry Ladies Rugby squad chat to Eamonn about ladies rugby in the Kingdom.

Patrick Harding, physio & performance coach with Arsenal, Team GB at Rio 2016, with boxer Michael Conlon and now F1 driver Alexander Albon of Red Bull Racing talks about his work and how different it is working with professional athletes from different sports.

Damian Lawlor author of ‘When the World Stops Watching, Life After the Game’ talks about when athletes finish their careers, how do they deal with it?

All that and more on this week’s Terrace Talk.