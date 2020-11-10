On this week’s Terrace Talk we discuss Kerry’s loss to Cork in the Munster Senior Football Championship
Kerry Airport to share in €6 million funding
€6 million has been made available for three regional airports, including Kerry.Ahead of a difficult winter season for the aviation sector, the government will...
22 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
There are 22 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department today.That’s according to data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation.Nationally...
Surge in Prize Bonds investments this year
Investments have more than doubled this year in Prize Bonds, which are run by Killorglin’s Fexco.The Prize Bond Company is a joint venture between...
Michael Healy-Rae on John Delaney – November 10th, 2020
The Kerry Independent TD speaks to Jerry about news he's received regarding the future of surgeries being conducted in the North as part of...
Priests Being Slated Online for Mass Delivery – November 10th, 2020
Fr Roy Donovan is with the Association of Catholic Priests. The association says people are posting hurtful comments online about how they say Mass....
No Hoodies for Students in Cold Classrooms? – November 10th, 2020
Yesterday a parent emailed to say their daughter and other students are not allowed to wear hoodies or jumpers to keep them warm. Windows...