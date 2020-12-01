Terrace Talk – November 30th, 2020

On this week’s Terrace Talk, Remembering the Kerry Greats with Paul Galvin, What goes through a driver’s mind prior to impact? with Sean Moriarty, The changing nature of team talks with Jerry O’Sullivan and Maurice Murnane, Winning an U20 All-Ireland with Stephen Wallace, Kerry’s newest world champion – Richard Browne, Nutrition behind elite teams and players with Kevin Beasley, & Cyclist Joe Barr