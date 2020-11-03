On this week’s terrace Talk, The pressure of straight knockout matches, expenses for Kerry ladies footballers, Ireland’s most decorated rugby player – Rob Kearney, The Junior World Downhill Mountain Biking, developing youth athletes and managing growth spurts during teenage years & from being paralysed to rowing across the Atlantic
Kerry student wins Texaco Children’s Art Competition
A Kerry student has been chosen as the overall winner of the Texaco Children's Art Competition.There were over 25,000 entries for the competition, which...
Kerry campaigner calls for state motor insurance system
The insurance industry has defended rising profits at motor insurance companies, despite a fall in the cost of claims.A new Central Bank report shows...
Tralee business owner offers food and help to anyone struggling due to COVID-19 pandemic
A Tralee business owner is offering food and help to anyone who is struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.Owner of Subway in...
Terrace Talk – November 2nd, 2020
Footprints – November 3rd, 2020
On the first Tuesday of the month, Mike Lynch who is an archivist with Kerry Library looks at the stories that made the headlines...
A New Attitude and Approach to Ageing – November 3rd, 2020
Professor Rose Anne Kenny is president of the Irish Gerontological Society and she is the director of the Mercer's Institute for Successful Ageing at...