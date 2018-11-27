Terrace Talk – November 26th, 2018

Mick McCarthy and the FAI – Eamonn Dunphy on the appointment of Mick McCarthy, Stephen Kenny and FAI’s record over the past number of years.

Dingle and Geelong’s Mark O’Connor – The AFL player joins to show to discuss life in Australia playing in the AFl

Ireland’s November series and discipline in rugby – Mike Keane joins us to discuss





Jack Murphy – History of the South Kerry Championship with Barry Clifford PRO SK, Junior Murphy, St Mary’s & Michael Lyne

Richard Dunne – The former Ireland international chats with Tim, topics include Growing up at Man City, Everton, captaining Ireland, highlight of career & more