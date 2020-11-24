Terrace Talk – November 23rd, 2020

By
Admin
-

On this week’s Terrace Talk: Kerry senior hurlers reach the Joe McDonagh Cup Final, Tipperary end their 85 year wait for a Munster Championship, Killarney Valley AC, Icons of Irish Rallying – Michael O’Mahony, Killarney’s Historic Rally, IT Tralee’s New Masters Programme in Applied Exercise for Health, & Michael Hogan’s memory

