Terrace Talk – November 23rd, 2020

On this week’s Terrace Talk: Kerry senior hurlers reach the Joe McDonagh Cup Final, Tipperary end their 85 year wait for a Munster Championship, Killarney Valley AC, Icons of Irish Rallying – Michael O’Mahony, Killarney’s Historic Rally, IT Tralee’s New Masters Programme in Applied Exercise for Health, & Michael Hogan’s memory
6 new COVID-19 related deaths and 226 new cases
The Department of Health has been notified of 6 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.There has been a total of 2,028 COVID-19 related deaths...
Kerry senator calls for improved communications with families of Oaklands residents
A Fianna Fáil senator has called on the HSE, which has taken over the running of a Kerry nursing home where there was an...
Listowel Business and Community Alliance urges people to shop local
Listowel Business and Community Alliance is asking people to shop local this Christmas.Events for the festive season have to be curtained due to COVID-19,...
Legal Lowdown – November 24th, 2020
On the last Tuesday of the month, IT Tralee law lecturer and solicitor Miriam McGillycuddy answers your questions.
Of Beach Bones, Bodies and Skeletons – November 24th, 2020
Denise Shanahan sent in photos to Radio Kerry, which we posted on our social media, depicting the skeleton of a creature that was washed...
Vaccinate Your Children – November 24th, 2020
Killarney GP Gary Stack makes this plea to parents, asking them to ensure they get the flu vaccine for their children when it is...