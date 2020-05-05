Terrace Talk – May 4th, 2020

By
Admin
-

On this weeks Terrace Talk – The Greatest Day 1946, Brendan Griffin & Seamus Mulvihill take on the Terrace Talk GAA Quiz, CLASSIC INTERVIEW: Weeshie Fogarty interviews Tom O’Riordan from Ardfert who represented Ireland in the 5000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics 1964, & Golf is on the way back – Timmy Kenny – Ballyheigue GC & Padraig Casey

