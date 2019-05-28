Terrace Talk – May 27th, 2019

By
Admin
-

On this weeks show, Kerry’s Joe McDonagh campaign back on track with win over Westmeath, Gaelic Games over the weekend, Do Kerry need more ‘mullockers’ or ‘scamps’?, Drug Abuse among young players, Has social media eliminated parts of sportspeople’s personalities?, Tralee basketball players selected for provisional Irish team – competition taking place during the summer

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR