Terrace Talk – May 20th, 2019

On this week’s Terrace Talk

Drugs in sport – claims younger players in the county are accessing drugs with ease – Cllr Mike Kennelly

Does Joe McDonagh Cup get enough coverage? Westmeath GAA chairman Bill Foley wrote in the match programme yesterday that the hurling competition is being ignored by sections of the media, especially the Dublin media. Fintan O’Connor – Kerry Hurling manger joins us to discuss





Pressure of having a Kerry minor ‘in the house’ – remembering his experience as a Kerry minor and what preparations would be in place this week – Aidan O’Mahony, minor 20 years ago this year

Kerry minors undefeated in over 5 years – PJ Reidy, Games Development Officer with Mid and South Kerry

Referees taking a zero-tolerance approach to high tackles – Pat Sheehy, referee’s co-ordinator

Classic FA Cup finals – following on from Man City’s FA win, we look back at some of the best moments from the oldest football cup competition in the world – PJ Browne, North Kerry native with Balls.ie

Best comeback in GAA history? Team comes back from 26-point HT deficit – Niall McIntyre, Joe.ie

Athletes turning to cow medicine – GAA players in Kerry have started to use cow udder treatment cream for warm ups and recovery, to the extent that it’s selling out in agribusinesses in the county – John Lynch, Kelleher’s Agri

Munster Rugby season – Mike Keane, Senior Vice-President