Terrace Talk – May 18th, 2020

By
Admin
-

On this week’s Terrace Talk – The Greatest Day – 1970 & we speak to Michael Gleeson who was a member of the team, Connie Kelly on Ballyduff man Maurice Houlihan, Founder of St Vincent’s Hurling Club in Canada, who died during the week, & Kerry man David Shanahan on getting a scholarship for Georgia Tech to play American Football.

