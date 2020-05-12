On this week’s Terrace Talk – The Greatest Day – 1932, Kerry Senior Hurler – Brian Murphy, Olympian Showjumper Cian O’Connor & Kerry soccer star Leo Gaxha signs for Sheffield United
Two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry
Twenty-four more people with COVID-19 have died in Ireland, bringing the death toll to 1,488.The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 107...
€1.5 million worth of EuroMillions prizes unclaimed in Kerry
€1.5 million worth of EuroMillions prizes remains unclaimed in Kerry.Three EuroMillions Plus top prizes worth €500,000 each, have been won in the county so...
Kerry Fianna Fáil TD among the members of new Dáil COVID-19 committee
Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley is among the members of a new Dáil committee on COVID-19.The committee has been meeting behind closed doors...
Frontline Shoutouts – May 12th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
International Nurses Day – May 12th, 2020
May 12th is International Nurses Day and this year marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale. The pandemic has...
The Government Return to Work Safely Protocol – May 12th, 2020
The Government says the Return to Work Safely Protocol is designed to help employers and workers put measures in place to prevent the spread...