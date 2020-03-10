Terrace Talk – March 9th, 2020

By
Admin
-

On this week’s Terrace Talk: Donie Buckley’s departure from Kerry Senior Football, video circulated online in recent days of Kilcummin training session, Racewalker Rob Heffernan, Soccer club struggles to get facilities, from brain clot to holding the Irish Pentathlon Record – Grace McKenzie, the struggles of making it in showjumping & Kerry showjumper hoping to make the Olympics

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR