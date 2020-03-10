Terrace Talk – March 9th, 2020

On this week’s Terrace Talk: Donie Buckley’s departure from Kerry Senior Football, video circulated online in recent days of Kilcummin training session, Racewalker Rob Heffernan, Soccer club struggles to get facilities, from brain clot to holding the Irish Pentathlon Record – Grace McKenzie, the struggles of making it in showjumping & Kerry showjumper hoping to make the Olympics
Department says fencing Killarney National Park not viable for deer management
The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht says fencing Killarney National Park is not a viable solution for deer management.Last November, members of...
Councillor says dog fouling is out of control in Kerry
A Kerry county councillor says dog fouling is out of control in the county.Sinn Fein's Robert Beasley told the monthly meeting of Listowel Municipal...
Calls for emergency Covid-19 meeting in Kerry
Calls are being made for an emergency meeting of Kerry County Council to be held with hospital management as coronavirus fears deepen.Elsewhere, a Kerry...
Kerry Provides Great Quality of Life According to Survey – March 10th, 2020
A new survey shows relocating to Kerry for work provides a great quality of life. Jerry discusses the findings with Rory Walsh, Associate Director...
NCT Service Continues to Cause Issues – March 10th, 2020
Ann – not her real name – has experienced issues with her NCT retest. She speaks to Jerry about the confusion that has arisen...