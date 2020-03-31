On this week’s Terrace Talk: The Greatest Day – 1997 All-Ireland Senior Football Win. Weeshie’s interview with Ronnie Delaney – Ronnie’s gold medal at the Melbourne games in 1956 represents the high point of Irish medal distance running. Recorded in 1999. The Golden Years – we listen back to some of Kerry’s greatest footballers, taken from the MacNamee winning ‘Kerry’s Golden Years’ programme from last year. My Sporting Moment – Jim Culloty. Grace Lynch – One of Kerry’s foremost middle-distance runners.
Kerry landowners warned that illegal burning will result in farm payments being withheld
Those lighting gorse fires in Kerry are being urged to think of their neighbours.In recent days, there have been numerous gorse fires in the...
Bishop of Kerry says small funerals will continue during COVID-19 pandemic
The Bishop of Kerry has implemented new guidelines in response to the most recent COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the Government.Funerals are to continue in...
Kerry pharmacist feels over 70s not adhering to cocooning
A Kerry pharmacist feels some over 70s aren't adhering to the message about cocooning.The Government advised last Friday that everyone aged over 70 or...
Terrace Talk – March 30th, 2020
