Terrace Talk – March 30th, 2020

On this week’s Terrace Talk: The Greatest Day – 1997 All-Ireland Senior Football Win. Weeshie’s interview with Ronnie Delaney – Ronnie’s gold medal at the Melbourne games in 1956 represents the high point of Irish medal distance running. Recorded in 1999. The Golden Years – we listen back to some of Kerry’s greatest footballers, taken from the MacNamee winning ‘Kerry’s Golden Years’ programme from last year. My Sporting Moment – Jim Culloty. Grace Lynch – One of Kerry’s foremost middle-distance runners.