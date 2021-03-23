Terrace Talk – March 22nd, 2021

By
Admin
-

On this week’s Terrace Talk; Jack Kennedy on his Gold Cup win, Horse and pony racing as a nursery, John Lenihan – Event safety manager at Fitzgerald Stadium retires, Have people’s impression of the “blow-in” changed?, Kerry player awarded Munster U20 footballer of the year award, Munster Minor Player of the Year – 2020, & Lorcan Murphy – Kerry Road Champion for five successive years

