On this week’s Terrace Talk, Kerry hurlers in comparison to the rest of the country, Is it time for Kerry to look towards entering a senior team in the LOI?, John Joe Carroll – Trustee of the GAA, The Kerryman who’s won titles in Ireland, the US and now Australia, Gordon Elliott controversy, & Kerrymen playing with LOI’s new club
AIB buying Goodbody stockbrokers for 138 million euro
AIB is buying Goodbody stockbrokers for 138 million euro.Goodbody, which is 51% owned by Killorglin-based FEXCO, manages assets of around 8 billion euro and...
Education Minister says antigen testing will be rolled out in schools if recommended
The Education Minister says antigen testing will be rolled out in schools if it is recommended by NPHET.Norma Foley said yesterday antigen testing has...
Calls for Bank of Ireland to donate its buildings to ensure Kerry towns remains...
Bank of Ireland should donate its building in Castleisland to the local community to ensure the town remains vibrant.That’s according to chair of Castleisland...
Terrace Talk – March 1st, 2021
On this week's Terrace Talk, Kerry hurlers in comparison to the rest of the country, Is it time for Kerry to look towards entering...
Viva ViClarity – March 1st, 2021
Plans for job increases and a US company, which it merged with last year, adopting the Kerry firm’s name– Tralee’s ViClarity has a...
Health Insurance: What to Do? – March 1st, 2021
Maeve Kearns is head of corporate affairs with the Health Insurance Authority which provides free and independent advice. The HIA may be contacted on...