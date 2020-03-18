Terrace Talk – March 16th, 2020

By
Admin
-

On this week’s Terrace Talk, review of Kerry’s NFL campaign, Club football – what happens now, how cups got their names, how to train in isolation, first blind person to complete a Marathon on each of the seven continents, what happens in the world of athletics with COVID-19? & From the Archives: Bullfighting

