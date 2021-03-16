Terrace Talk – March 15th, 2021

On this week’s Terrace Talk, Why are so many Kerry football managers being asked to lead other counties? , Patrick Galvin – the Ballybunion man – and former Tralee and Cork Con rugby player – who’s competing in some of Australia’s toughest ultra-marathons, Donal Down O’Sullivan – Kerry underage star on the road to recovery, Michael Jordan will forever go down as one of the best basketball players of all time – Seamus O Connor was his caddy who showed him around some of the golf courses during his trip to Kerry, The voice of Formula 1 – Murray Walker passes away at the age of 97, James Flaherty on this years Cheltenham, & the FAI Spar School Zone