Terrace Talk – March 15th, 2021

On this week’s Terrace Talk, Why are so many Kerry football managers being asked to lead other counties? , Patrick Galvin – the Ballybunion man – and former Tralee and Cork Con rugby player – who’s competing in some of Australia’s toughest ultra-marathons, Donal Down O’Sullivan – Kerry underage star on the road to recovery, Michael Jordan will forever go down as one of the best basketball players of all time – Seamus O Connor was his caddy who showed him around some of the golf courses during his trip to Kerry, The voice of Formula 1 – Murray Walker passes away at the age of 97, James Flaherty on this years Cheltenham, & the FAI Spar School Zone
Court told no major incidents in Killarney after number of men leave town
Killarney court has heard there have been no major incidents in the town since a number of men have resided outside the county.Four men...
Kerry traditions to be broadcast to millions in North America on St Patrick’s Day
Special St Patrick’s Day stories and traditions from here in Kerry will be broadcast to millions of people across North America tomorrow.Kerry hotelier Francis...
Killorglin marking St Patrick’s Day tomorrow
Killorglin is also marking St Patrick's Day tomorrow.People in the town are being encouraged to colour their buildings green in order to lift spirits.A...
What Now for the Valentia Walrus? – March 16th, 2021
Melanie Croce is executive director of the charity Seal Rescue Ireland
Should There be More UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Ireland? – March 16th, 2021
Jerry speaks to Clare TD Michael McNamara
30 Years On, The Fear Remains – March 16th, 2021
Adrienne Parsons wrote a powerful letter to the Irish Examiner this week about a terrifying experience she had in Tralee one night 30 years...