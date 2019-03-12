Terrace Talk – March 11th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Brian Murphy and County Board Chairman Tim Murphy join us to discuss Kerry v Westmeath in the Hurling, Kerry Kingdom Gaels, Brid Stack – 11 All Ireland medals – announced retirement last month, GAA Referees Panel on issues facing referees in football and hurling, & Grace Lynch, a 3k runner, who represented Ireland for the first time in recent weeks

