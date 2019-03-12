Terrace Talk – March 11th, 2019

Brian Murphy and County Board Chairman Tim Murphy join us to discuss Kerry v Westmeath in the Hurling, Kerry Kingdom Gaels, Brid Stack – 11 All Ireland medals – announced retirement last month, GAA Referees Panel on issues facing referees in football and hurling, & Grace Lynch, a 3k runner, who represented Ireland for the first time in recent weeks
Dingle company pleads not guilty to charges related to fisherman’s death
A Dingle company has pleaded not guilty to charges related to an alleged accident on one of its fishing trawlers in which a crew...
Kerry councillor calls for regulation to prevent cost increases in student accommodation
A Kerry councillor is calling for regulations to prevent cost increases in student accommodation.Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn was told by the Students'...
Gardaí advise extreme caution on Kerry roads during Storm Gareth
Gardaí are advising Kerry motorists to exercise extreme caution on the county's roads during Storm Gareth.A Yellow wind warning is in place for Kerry...
New comedy about dementia – March 12th, 2019
Tommy Marren spoke about his new play, the 3 Hail Marys, which is coming to Tralee, and which tackles the subject of dementia.
Survey of child care cases in Kerry – March 12th, 2019
Dr Carol Coulter, Director of the Child Care Law Reporting Project spoke about the Kerry findings in the national survey of child care cases...
New helicopter base to open at Kerry Airport – March 12th, 2019
New General Manager of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern spoke about Babcock locating a base in Farranfore to service the imminent re-opening of Ireland’s oil...