Terrace Talk – June 8th, 2020

By
Admin
-

On this week’s Terrace Talk, Children’s author Emma Larkin on about her book ‘Izzy’s Magical Camogie Adventure’, former Carlow senior football manager Turlough O’Brien, vintage tractor run featuring current and past Kerry hurling players on Saturday to raise funds of UHK, Kenmare Golf Club attempting to rebuild, Moyvane team of the 1960s and 70s, & is the fun gone out of inter-county football?

