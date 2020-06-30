On this week’s Terrace Talk: The Greatest Day – 1979, Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Draw with Seamus O’Connor, Kevin McCarthy, Tim Murphy and Peter Twiss, reaction to the draw with Jerry O’Sullivan and John Kennedy.
Kerry County Council says it will cost at least a quarter of a million euro to fix oil leaks or spillages at seven of...
A Kerry Green Party representative believes Eamon Ryan is the right person to lead their party into government.Cleo Murphy ran in last year’s local...
Work is underway on the new County Development Plan for Kerry.The document will set out the strategic and sustainable planning principles and objectives for...
Terrace Talk – June 29th, 2020
Kerry During Covid – June 27th, 2020
On the Saturday Supplement from 9am with Joe McGill we have a weekly feature called ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh....
My Kingdom 2k | Castleisland
John Reidy from the Maine Valley Post describes his 2k